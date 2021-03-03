Left Menu

Everyone knows imposing Emergency was wrong: Nitish Kumar on Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that everyone knows that imposing emergency in the country was wrong.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:31 IST
Everyone knows imposing Emergency was wrong: Nitish Kumar on Rahul Gandhi's remarks
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that everyone knows that imposing emergency in the country was wrong.

"Everyone knows who imposed emergency in the country. Everyone knows that imposing an emergency in the country was a wrong move. During the emergency, many arrests were made all over the country and many fundamental rights of the people were violated. Everyone knows about it. If Rahul Gandhi is talking about all these things, then he should think before speaking on such matters", the chief minister said addressing reporters here.

The Congress leader and the party's former president Rahul Gandhi who participated in a webinar organised by a US university on Tuesday said that the Emergency imposed in the country during the tenure of his grandmother, the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was wrong. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China poses serious challenge to international system: Blinken

Describing Americas relationship with China as the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Wednesday said the Asian powerhouse is the only country with the economic, diplomatic, military and tech...

Golf-Hatton ready to defend maiden PGA Tour title at Bay Hill

Tyrrell Hatton added a red cardigan to his closet with his win at last years Arnold Palmer Invitational and returns to Bay Hill this week knowing he must work on his putting if he wants to add a Green Jacket to his wardrobe at next months M...

Cuomo apologizes but won't resign in wake of sexual harassment allegations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he will not resign in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed young women but offered a fresh apology and vowed to fully cooperate with a review by the states attorney general.I am ...

EU vows legal response as UK moves unilaterally on N.Ireland

The European Union promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britains divorce deal.Since it le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021