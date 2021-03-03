Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav calls IT raids at properties of Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu a 'political vendetta'

After the Income Tax Department conducted raids at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai on Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Centre saying "it is a political vendetta".

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:43 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After the Income Tax Department conducted raids at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai on Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Centre saying "it is a political vendetta". "BJP misuses institutions like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and IT Department for political benefits. It is a political vendetta. There is a dictator who does not want to listen to voices against him. He destroyed all institutions," Yadav told ANI.

Earlier today, Income Tax officials conducted raids at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap, film producer Vikas Bahl and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai, sources said. Offices and residences of Kashyap, Bahl and Pannu were searched in the raids, sources in the Income Tax Department added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

