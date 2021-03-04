Left Menu

Muraleedharan slams Tharoor for tweet taking dig at PM, Cong leader hits back

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 00:06 IST
Union minister V Muraleedharan slammed Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday for his tweet taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his beard, with the Congress leader hitting back, saying a lack of sense of humour appears to be a chronic condition for ''Sanghis''.

Tagging a tweet by Tharoor that had a graphic illustration of the dipping GDP curve along the growing length of Modi's beard, Muraleedharan tweeted, ''Get well soon @ShashiTharoor. I Will put in a word at hospitals under #AyushmanBharat for you.'' ''Get Well Soon from your sickness,'' the Minister of State for External Affairs said.

Hitting back, Tharoor tweeted, ''I'm sure whatever ails me is curable, but the lack of a sense of humour, alas, appears to be a chronic condition for Sanghis like you.'' ''...And for that, there is, alas, no cure, even under Ayushman Bharat,'' he added.

