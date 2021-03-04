Left Menu

Pakistan PM Khan to seek vote of confidence after election setback

Pakistani financial advisory house Topline Securities said in an advisory note immediately after the result of Sheikh's seat was announced that the loss was likely to increase pressure on the ruling party. Opposition parties, which have united behind a mass protest campaign aimed at ousting Khan, called for a dissolution of the government and fresh elections.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 00:09 IST
Pakistan PM Khan to seek vote of confidence after election setback

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence in parliament after the government's finance minister lost his bid for a Senate seat in an election on Wednesday, the foreign minister said. Khan's ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and its political allies were bidding to wrest control of Pakistan's Senate from opposition parties in indirect elections to 37 seats in the 104-member upper house of parliament.

Complete results have yet to come in, but local media reports suggest that the PTI and its allies gained ground in the Senate, possibly enough to gain a majority. However, an election official announced that Khan's finance minister, Abdul Hafiz Sheikh, had not succeeded in winning the seat he was contesting.

The loss represents a significant blow to Khan and the government, because the electoral college in Sheikh's case was the lower house of parliament, which chooses the prime minister of the country and in 2018 handed a majority to Khan. Sheikh is also leading crucial talks with international lender the IMF aimed at stabilising the economy. He can continue as finance minister, however, meaning the political damage is largely symbolic at this stage.

"Imran Khan and his party has reached a consensus decision that Imran Khan will take a vote of confidence from the parliament," Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a news conference. Information Minister Shibli Faraz told Geo News that the move was to show Khan's political opponents that he still had the confidence of parliament and it was the "sign of a brave man."

The Senate contest was designed as a gauge of confidence in Khan's administration, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, head of the independent research organisation PILDAT, told Reuters. Pakistani financial advisory house Topline Securities said in an advisory note immediately after the result of Sheikh's seat was announced that the loss was likely to increase pressure on the ruling party.

Opposition parties, which have united behind a mass protest campaign aimed at ousting Khan, called for a dissolution of the government and fresh elections. If Khan and his allies do gain a majority in the Senate when final results are in, it could help him pass key legislation that has stalled in the chamber and slowed progress in talks with the IMF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech Republic declines intermediary's offer for AstraZeneca vaccines

The Czech Republic has declined an offer to buy AstraZeneca Plcs coronavirus vaccines from an intermediary in the United Arab Emirates, Czech officials said on Wednesday. Health Minister Jan Blatny said the offer was not officially from the...

China poses serious challenge to international system: Blinken

Describing Americas relationship with China as the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Wednesday said the Asian powerhouse is the only country with the economic, diplomatic, military and tech...

Golf-Hatton ready to defend maiden PGA Tour title at Bay Hill

Tyrrell Hatton added a red cardigan to his closet with his win at last years Arnold Palmer Invitational and returns to Bay Hill this week knowing he must work on his putting if he wants to add a Green Jacket to his wardrobe at next months M...

Cuomo apologizes but won't resign in wake of sexual harassment allegations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he will not resign in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed young women but offered a fresh apology and vowed to fully cooperate with a review by the states attorney general.I am ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021