Left Menu

None from TMC keeps relation with me, says Suvendu Adhikari's father

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2021 01:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 01:44 IST
None from TMC keeps relation with me, says Suvendu Adhikari's father

Senior Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Adhikari, whose sons Suvendu and Soumendu have joined the BJP, on Wednesday said that no one from his party maintains any relation with him, while the ruling party in West Bengal climed that it is evident where his soul is.

The Adhikari family patriarch claimed that the TMC has also issued veiled threats that anyone from the party keeping relations with him or his sons will be thrown out.

''No one from the party contacts me,'' he said.

Reacting to Adhikari's comments, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, ''Sisir-da is a veteran person.

Everybody understands where his soul is and where he physically is. Let him first decide on that.'' Without naming any party, Chatterjee also said that it is now clear which direction Adhikari is headed to.

Adhikari alleged that functionaries of the TMC have made deplorable comments on him publicly, which even leaders of the Congress or the CPI(M) have never indulged in.

While Suvendu and Soumendu have joined the BJP, another son Dibyendu, who is also a TMC Lok Sabha MP, and Sisir Adhikari have not been attending any meeting or programme of the Mamata Banerjee-led party for several months.

Adhikari, who has been a TMC MP from Kanthi since 2009, has been in politics for several decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

6 men found dead in cartel-type vests in Mexico border area

Authorities in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas said Wednesday that six men wearing vests with the initials of a notorious drug cartel have been found dead near the city of Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas.An off...

Man injures 8 with axe in Sweden before being shot, arrested

A man armed with an axe attacked and injured eight people in a southern Swedish town Wednesday before being shot and arrested, police said.Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said a possible terrorist motive was being investigated.In the light of ...

U.S. says firmly opposed to ICC probe of war crimes in Palestinian Territories

The United States firmly opposes the announcement by the International Criminal Court prosecutor that her office will formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesda...

Swedish police investigating possible 'terror motives' in knife attack

Swedish police said they were investigating possible terror motives for a knife attack on Wednesday in which at least eight people were injured, and that the assailant has been arrested after being shot and wounded. Some of the victims were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021