Left Menu

Marathon bail hearing for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists enters 4th day

Marathon bail proceedings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enter the fourth day on Thursday, in a landmark case after the most sweeping use yet of the city's national security law. Foreign diplomats and rights groups are closely monitoring the case as concerns mount over the vanishing space for dissent in the former British colony, which has taken a swift authoritarian turn since the imposition of the law in June 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 06:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 06:33 IST
Marathon bail hearing for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists enters 4th day

Marathon bail proceedings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enter the fourth day on Thursday, in a landmark case after the most sweeping use yet of the city's national security law.

Foreign diplomats and rights groups are closely monitoring the case as concerns mount over the vanishing space for dissent in the former British colony, which has taken a swift authoritarian turn since the imposition of the law in June 2020. Hundreds of people were lining up at the court to show their support for the defendants, with the hearing due to start at 10.00 am (0200 GMT).

"The kids wanted to come," said Candy, a 40-year-old housewife who started queuing before 5.00 am with her two children. "This is a declaration of my support." The hearings have gone on late into the night for three consecutive days, causing several defendants to fall ill and be sent to the hospital.

A number of the defendants dismissed their legal representatives and plan to add more testimony to their submissions to the court. Hong Kong laws restrict media coverage of the content of bail hearings. In contrast with the global financial hub's common law traditions, the new security law puts the onus on defendants to prove they will not pose a security threat if released on bail.

The activists, aged 23-64, are accused of organising and participating in an unofficial primary poll last July that authorities said was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government. The vote, in which not all of the accused were winners, was aimed at selecting the strongest opposition candidates for a legislative council election that the government later postponed, citing the coronavirus.

The detentions have been fiercely criticised by governments in the West, including in Britain and the United States. Supporters of the security law, which punishes what it broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, say it is necessary to restore stability in Hong Kong after months of pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Among those charged were the organiser of the primary election and former law professor Benny Tai, as well as prominent democracy campaigners Lester Shum, Joshua Wong, Owen Chow, Wu Chi-wai and Sam Cheung. (Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guyana says two Venezuelan fighter jets flew over its airspace

Guyana said on Wednesday night that two Venezuelan fighter jets entered its airspace, circling a community on the countries shared border before returning to their own territory. The incident is the latest in a long-running border conflict ...

Google: Won't build alternate tracking tools once 3rd-party cookies become obsolete

Last year, Google announced plans to make third party cookies obsolete in order to increase the privacy of web browsing. Now the internet giant has made it explicit that once third-party cookies are phased out, the company will not build al...

Marathon bail hearing for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists enters 4th day

Marathon bail proceedings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enter the fourth day on Thursday, in a landmark case after the most sweeping use yet of the citys national security law.Foreign dipl...

TIMELINE-Events following Japan's worst quake and nuclear incident

On March 11, Japan marks a decade since a huge earthquake and tsunami left more than 22,000 people dead or missing and triggered the worlds worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.Here is a brief timeline of events after the 9.0 magnitude qu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021