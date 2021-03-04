Election bill clears U.S. House, Senate prospects uncertain

Election bill clears U.S. House, Senate prospects uncertainReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 09:43 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed H.R. 1, its flagship election reform bill that would update voting procedures and require states to turn over the task of redrawing congressional districts to independent commissions.
The Democratic-controlled House passed the measure by 220-210 in a mostly partisan vote.
