Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy confident of YSRCP sweep in Andhra civic polls

YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday expressed confidence that the party will sweep the municipal elections as indicated by the wave of unanimous elections by YSRCP candidates in many municipalities. Addressing the media here, he said, "YSRCP can win in municipal elections also in a smooth way, we are seeing unanimous victories in many of the municipalities. It is natural for YSRCP to win in any of these elections, as people are satisfied with the services of YS Jagan government."

He further said that even after two years of rule, people are supporting our party. That itself proves the confidence of people in the Jagan government. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu had been resorting to false campaign fearing defeat in the elections, he said alleging that TDP had colluded with State Election Commissioner who cancelled the elections earlier.

Advertisement

"State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was in support of TDP and had adjourned the elections at first. Now he is conducting the elections after almost one year," he alleged. Reddy said that despite all conspiracies of the opposition party with the support of SEC, YSRCP backed candidates have won more than 80 per cent in gram panchayat elections.

"Opposition parties had made allegations that ruling party candidates did not allow their candidates to file nominations. The SEC gave chance for such candidates to file nominations again. The High Court has quashed the SEC's decision to allow for re-nominations. On the other hand, nobody came forward to file nominations. It is not due to fear of the ruling party. Realty is that the opposition has no candidates at all to contest in the elections," he said. He further alleged that TDP has not fulfilled even a single promise made in its manifesto of almost 650 promises for the 2014 general elections. Interestingly, it has made promises for municipal elections which are not in their hands even if they win.

"The TDP manifesto says it will quash the property tax in the municipalities and municipal corporations. In fact, they won't have authority over that tax even if they win municipalities and corporations. Remaining promises are also like that one only," Reddy added. In these 20 months, people's living standards have improved with the welfare schemes of the government. So they are satisfied with the YSRCP rule. That will be reflected in the elections of municipalities and corporations, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)