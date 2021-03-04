Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: I-T raids on properties of Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, COVID-19 vaccination reported prominently

Thursday's editions of various Urdu publications gave prominent coverage to the Income Tax department's raids at the residences and offices of film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 11:36 IST
Visual of the residence of Anurag Kashyap. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Thursday's editions of various Urdu publications gave prominent coverage to the Income Tax department's raids at the residences and offices of film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai. The publications also reported about the COVID-19 vaccination drive across the country, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's remarks in the Assembly and the results of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls in five wards.

Inquilab: The newspaper led with the Income Tax department raids at the offices and residences of Kashyap and Pannu. It reported that both of them were interrogated in connection with alleged tax evasion. The newspaper also highlighted the Supreme Court's refusal to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, seeking a direction to prosecute him for allegedly making a statement on scrapping of Article 370.

The newspaper also reported Maharashtra chief minister Udhav Thackeray's dig at the Centre over changing the Motera stadium's name to Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, and his statement that his party does not need to learn Hindutva from BJP. Inquilab also published a report in which it said that over 3,000 girls of 'Khatoon volunteers' have written an open letter demanding the resignation of Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde for asking a rapist to marry his schoolgoing victim.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper led with the news of MCD bypoll results in which Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won four seats, Congress won one and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) drew a blank. The newspaper also highlighted the COVID-19 vaccination drive. A report in the newspaper said that over 50 lakh people registered in the last 24 hours on CoWIN portal. It also said that over 1.56 crore people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rashtriya Sahara also reported PM Modi's address at a webinar on the implementation of Union Budget 2021 in the education sector in which he stressed the need to reform the sector by including skill development, research and innovation for a 'self-reliant India'. (ANI)

