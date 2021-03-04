French President Macron renews calls for end to repression in Myanmar
"France calls for an immediate end to the repression in Myanmar, for the liberation of people who have been held and for the respect of the democratic choice of the Myanmar people as expressed during the recent elections.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-03-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 12:33 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron renewed his call on Thursday for an immediate end to repression in Myanmar, a day after the United Nations said 38 people had been killed in the bloodiest day of a crackdown on protests against last month's military coup. "France calls for an immediate end to the repression in Myanmar, for the liberation of people who have been held and for the respect of the democratic choice of the Myanmar people as expressed during the recent elections. We are at your side," wrote Macron in a Twitter message.
Myanmar police broke up demonstrations in several places with tear gas and gunfire on Thursday but there was no immediate word on casualties. Undeterred by the crackdown, activists said they refused to accept the military rule and were determined to press for the release of elected government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and recognition of her victory in a November election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Myanmar
- French
- Macron
- Aung San
- France
- democratic
- United Nations
ALSO READ
US 'disturbed' by additional charges filed against Aung San Suu Kyi
French govt to provide more aid to struggling soccer clubs
Soccer-French league needs to shrink in size says Marseille president
Ryanair loses legal fight against French, Swedish airline state aid
Ryanair loses legal fight against French, Swedish airline state aid