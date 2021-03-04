Left Menu

Maha: BJP alleges graft in tendering of COVID-19 care centres

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 12:36 IST
Maha: BJP alleges graft in tendering of COVID-19 care centres

BJP leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, staged a protest outside the Vidhan Bhavan here on Thursday over alleged corruption in the tendering process of COVID-19 care centres in the state.

One of the banners that the BJP leaders held read: ''Condemn the government which spent Rs 3.77 crore more than expected expenditure for Covid Care Centres.'' The leaders of the opposition party in the state did not name the centres where the alleged corruption took place.

BJP leaders, including Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Girish Mahajan and Ashish Shelar, also raised slogans against the Shiv Sena-led state government.

The budget session of the state Assembly began on March 1.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis, speaking in the Legislative Assembly, alleged corruption in the measures taken by the Maharashtra government in handling the COVID-19 situation in the state.

He had also referred to a central survey and said the number of COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra could have been lesser by 30,900 and the cases by 9.55 lakh had the state government handled the situation properly.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload is 21,79,185 and the fatality count is 52,280 as on March 3, as per state health department.

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will make donation: Maxwell on stadium seat auction

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Thursday said that he would be making a donation for the seat that broke as a result of one of his sixes landing on it during the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington. Maxwells whirlwind 31-bal...

French President Macron renews calls for end to repression in Myanmar

French President Emmanuel Macron renewed his call on Thursday for an immediate end to repression in Myanmar, a day after the United Nations said 38 people had been killed in the bloodiest day of a crackdown on protests against last months m...

ByteDance developing Clubhouse-like app for China amid copycat rush - sources

TikTok owner ByteDance is working on a Clubhouse-like app for China, sources familiar with the matter said, as the global success of the U.S.-based audio chat service inspires a rush of copycats in the country.At least a dozen similar apps ...

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, wife get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and his wife, Mala Bhagat, took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital here on Thursday, officials said.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents were also admin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021