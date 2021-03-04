Left Menu

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, state party chief Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party will definitely win by 200 of the total 294 Assembly seats.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-03-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 12:40 IST
Dilip Ghosh confident of BJP winning West Bengal elections by 200 seats
West Bengal's Bharatiya Janata Party chief Dilip Ghosh. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, state party chief Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party will definitely win by 200 of the total 294 Assembly seats. "We will not get less than 200 (seats). It will definitely be more than 200. We did not begin preparations today, we had started five years back," said Ghosh.

"We have proceeded phase-wise, we all saw results in Lok Sabha elections and we are going ahead with the mantra of '19 mein half, 21 mein saaf'," Ghosh added, speaking about the party vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election. Earlier, Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday dismissed speculations of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly joining the party, saying he had no idea about it and it had not been discussed. "I have no idea about it, nor has there been any discussion in the meeting," Ghosh said.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

