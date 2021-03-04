Left Menu

Ahead of polls, Congress promises 50pc reservation for women in govt jobs in Assam

This will be one of the first things were going to do, she said.Dev asserted that the Congress and the grand alliance believe in accountability and the guarantee of jobs.Youths and women of Assam dont want charity.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:39 IST
Ahead of polls, Congress promises 50pc reservation for women in govt jobs in Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress said on Thursday that if the opposition 'Mahajot' or grand alliance is voted to power in Assam, it will ensure 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.

Addressing a press conference, All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev said the Congress-led alliance will focus more on the upliftment of women and youths.

''When the Congress-led grand alliance will form the government, we will implement 50 per cent reservation for women. This will be one of the first things we're going to do,'' she said.

Dev asserted that the Congress and the grand alliance believe in accountability and the guarantee of jobs.

''Youths and women of Assam don't want charity. They want job opportunities and want to contribute to the economy of the state,'' Dev said, taking a dig at the BJP-led state government's various schemes of direct benefit transfer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NGO moves SC, seeks appointment of regular CBI director

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to forthwith appoint a regular CBI director.The petition, filed by NGO Common Cause, has alleged that the government has failed to appoint a regular CBI director a...

UK, South Africa, Brazilian Covid strain cases in India now at 242

The total number of COVID-19 cases with UK, South Africa and Brazil variants in the country is now at 242, the government said on Thursday. Meanwhile, 17,407 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours...

US' Blinken, Austin set to visit Japan from March 15 -sources

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are making arrangements to visit Japan from March 15 for foreign policy and security talks, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursda...

Chabahar Port has emerged as 'connecting point' to deliver humanitarian assistance: Mansukh Mandaviya

Chabahar Port has emerged as the connecting point for the region to deliver humanitarian assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Thursday. Virtually addressing the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021