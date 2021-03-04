Left Menu

Allegations related to Jalgaon women's hostel false: Maha govt

The Maharashtra government on Thursday said there was no truth in the allegations that women were stripped and forced to dance by policemen at a hostel in Jalgaon district.Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said a team of senior women police officers had visited the hostel for an inquiry into the alleged incident.There are 17 women inmates.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:04 IST
Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said a team of senior women police officers had visited the hostel for an inquiry into the alleged incident.

''There are 17 women inmates. Forty one witnesses were questioned. It was found that there is no truth in the allegations. No male police official was present. It is a women's hostel and policemen are not allowed inside,'' he said.

The issue was raised in the House on Wednesday by opposition members.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had targeted the state government, suggesting it was not serious over the issue.

According to media reports, some women had complained about the alleged incident.

Deshmukh on Wednesday said a four-member high-level committee was formed to conduct a probe into it.

On Thursday, the Home minister said in the House that the woman complainant was mentally unstable.

''Her husband and other family members have complained about her mental condition. On February 20, an entertainment programme was organised for the inmates in which no male police official was present,'' the minister said.

The programme included poetry recital, singing and dance, he said.

''During the dance, a woman who was wearing a long skirt removed it as she was feeling uncomfortable,'' he said.

Jalgaon Guardian Minister GulabraoPatilalso said he had enquired with local authorities and found there was no truth in the allegations.

He said the district's name was tarnished due to the false charges.

Maharashtra Women and Chief Development Minister Yashomati Thakur said the hostel is located in a decent residential colony.

''Due to such allegations, when destitute women leave the hostel, they face lot of trouble from the society,'' Thakur said.

Congress member Nana Patole said the state's image was maligned due to such allegations.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said whenever allegations are made,they should first be verified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

