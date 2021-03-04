Left Menu

Shiv Sena extends support to TMC in Bengal

So heres the update after discussions with Party President Uddhav ji Thackeray. All Ms - Money, Muscle and Media are being used against Mamata Didi. We wish Mamata Didi a roaring success, cos we believe She is the real Bengal Tigress, he added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:21 IST
Shiv Sena extends support to TMC in Bengal

After the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party (SP), the Shiv Sena on Thursday extended its support to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, and said it would not contest assembly elections in Bengal.

Hailing Banerjee as the ''real Bengal tigress'', the party, which had earlier said that it would join the electoral battle in the state, vowed to ''stand in solidarity'' with the TMC camp.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, in a tweet, made the announcement and said that the decision was taken following discussions with party president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Raut took to Twitter and said ''at the moment, it appears to be a Didi vs All fight''.

''A lot of people are curious to know whether Shivsena is contesting West Bengal Polls or not? So here's the update after discussions with Party President Uddhav ji Thackeray.'' ''All 'M's - Money, Muscle and Media are being used against 'M'amata Didi. Hence, Shivsena has decided not to Contest West Bengal polls & stand in solidarity with her. We wish Mamata Didi a 'roaring' success, 'cos we believe She is the real Bengal Tigress,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany rejects EU executive call to ease COVID border curbs - letter

Germany told the European Union it would uphold its latest border restrictions imposed to curb the spread of new coronavirus variants, snubbing calls from the blocs executive European Commission, Austria, and the Czech Republic. The Brussel...

Curfew and market closures for Nigerian town of kidnapped girls

Authorities in Nigerias Zamfara state have declared a curfew and shut market activities after violence marred the return of hundreds of kidnapped schoolgirls to their families, a state spokesman said on Thursday. Late on Wednesday, gunshots...

Sensex tumbles 599 pts in line with global meltdown

Snapping its three-session winning run, the BSE Sensex plunged by around 599 points to crack below the key 51,000-level on Thursday amid a meltdown in global shares triggered by a surge in US bond yields.Intra-day, the 30-share BSE index fe...

Elle King expecting first child with Dan Tooker after multiple miscarriages

Grammy-nominated singer Elle King and her fiance Dan Tooker are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Elle recently revealed that she is expecting her and Dans first child after previously suffering multiple miscarriages. The si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021