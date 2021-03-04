Left Menu

G-23 leaders not being fair to Congress, says KTS Tulsi

Congress leader KTS Tulsi on Thursday said the behaviour of G-23 (or the group of 23 dissenting leaders) is the height of ingratitude and they are not being fair to the party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:22 IST
Congress leader KTS Tulsi speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader KTS Tulsi on Thursday said the behaviour of G-23 (or the group of 23 dissenting leaders) is the height of ingratitude and they are not being fair to the party. This comes after former Union minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid in an open letter asked the 'Group of 23' senior dissenting leaders of the party to worry about how they would be judged in history than to seek a better place in the present.

"To a great extent, I agree with Salman Khurshid and feel that the behaviour of G3 or G23 is the height of ingratitude. I think they are not fair to the party," Tulsi told ANI. "This is the same party which gave the start of their career and then allowed them to flourish themselves as leaders and now they are trying to cut off the same tree through which they climbed," he added.

Tulsi's remarks come in the backdrop of a recent rally in Jammu of Congress leaders, including the G-23 or the 23 senior dissenting leaders, who had last year questioned the party's functioning in a letter to interim president Sonia Gandhi and demanded reforms in the organisation. They also demanded internal elections in Congress. Dissenting leaders including Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma have stated that the Congress party is "getting weaker" and they are raising their voice for the betterment of the party. (ANI)

