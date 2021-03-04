Left Menu

Five YSRC candidates file nominations for AP Legislative Council elections

PTI | Vja | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:28 IST
Five YSRC candidates file nominations for AP Legislative Council elections

Amaravati, Mar 4 (PTI): Five candidates of the ruling YSR Congress on Thursday filed their nominations for the biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

The sixth candidate filed his papers for the by- election to the Council.

Accompanied by ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the six candidates completed the formality on the last day of the nomination process.

Earlier, YSRC president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy handed the candidates the party's requisite authorisation in Form-B.

The YSRC re-nominated sitting MLC Shaik Mohammed Iqbal of Kurnool district, besides bringing back political heavyweight C Ramachandraiah of Kadapa to the Council.

It also nominated Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy, son of deceased Tirupati MP Durga Prasada Rao, and leaders Mohammed Karimunneesa from Vijayawada and Duvvada Srinivas from Srikakulam for three other seats.

Five Council seats will fall vacant on March 29, at the end of the six-year term of the sitting members, three of whom belong to the main opposition Telugu Desam Party.

The YSRC fielded Challa Bhageerath Reddy (Kurnool) for the by-election to the Council, to fill the vacancy caused due to the death of his father Ramakrishna Reddy, who succumbed to coronavirus in January.

He will fill the slot till March 29, 2023.

Election of these six candidates is now a mere formality as no other nominations have been filed.

It will be a gain of three seats for the YSRC, whose overall strength in the 58-member House will increase to 14, including two nominated members.

Iqbal, a retired IPS officer, was first elected to the Council on August 19, 2019.

Since he had a short tenure in the first term, Iqbal got re-nominated for a fuller term of six years.

Ramachandraiah's re-entry will be a major boost for the YSRC in the Council, given his vast legislative experience and political acumen.

He had earlier served as Leader of Opposition in the Council on behalf of the Congress party.

He had served in the TDP and the erstwhile Praja Rajyam Party of actor Chiranjeevi, and later the Congress before joining the YSRC.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany rejects EU executive call to ease COVID border curbs - letter

Germany told the European Union it would uphold its latest border restrictions imposed to curb the spread of new coronavirus variants, snubbing calls from the blocs executive European Commission, Austria, and the Czech Republic. The Brussel...

Curfew and market closures for Nigerian town of kidnapped girls

Authorities in Nigerias Zamfara state have declared a curfew and shut market activities after violence marred the return of hundreds of kidnapped schoolgirls to their families, a state spokesman said on Thursday. Late on Wednesday, gunshots...

Sensex tumbles 599 pts in line with global meltdown

Snapping its three-session winning run, the BSE Sensex plunged by around 599 points to crack below the key 51,000-level on Thursday amid a meltdown in global shares triggered by a surge in US bond yields.Intra-day, the 30-share BSE index fe...

Elle King expecting first child with Dan Tooker after multiple miscarriages

Grammy-nominated singer Elle King and her fiance Dan Tooker are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Elle recently revealed that she is expecting her and Dans first child after previously suffering multiple miscarriages. The si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021