Left Menu

TMC holds meet with ward presidents ahead of assembly elections

Ahead of the West Bengal assembly election, Trinamool Congress leaders held a meeting with ward presidents and coordinators in Kolkata on Thursday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:12 IST
TMC holds meet with ward presidents ahead of assembly elections
TMC Bhawan in Kolkata. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the West Bengal assembly election, Trinamool Congress leaders held a meeting with ward presidents and coordinators in Kolkata on Thursday. Party leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee among those present in the meeting at TMC Bhawan in Kolkata.

The agenda of the meeting was to make the wards stronger. The party decided to put more flags and hoardings in the areas. The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also scheduled to meet today and is likely to finalise its first list of candidates for Assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany rejects EU executive call to ease COVID border curbs - letter

Germany told the European Union it would uphold its latest border restrictions imposed to curb the spread of new coronavirus variants, snubbing calls from the blocs executive European Commission, Austria, and the Czech Republic. The Brussel...

Curfew and market closures for Nigerian town of kidnapped girls

Authorities in Nigerias Zamfara state have declared a curfew and shut market activities after violence marred the return of hundreds of kidnapped schoolgirls to their families, a state spokesman said on Thursday. Late on Wednesday, gunshots...

Sensex tumbles 599 pts in line with global meltdown

Snapping its three-session winning run, the BSE Sensex plunged by around 599 points to crack below the key 51,000-level on Thursday amid a meltdown in global shares triggered by a surge in US bond yields.Intra-day, the 30-share BSE index fe...

Elle King expecting first child with Dan Tooker after multiple miscarriages

Grammy-nominated singer Elle King and her fiance Dan Tooker are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Elle recently revealed that she is expecting her and Dans first child after previously suffering multiple miscarriages. The si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021