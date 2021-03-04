Left Menu

Kuwait says its ruling emir flies to US for medical checks

The 83-year-old ruling emir of Kuwait flew on Thursday to the United States for medical checks, state-run media reported, just months after he ascended the throne.State-run KUNA news agency described the purpose of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabahs visit to the US as the usual medical check-ups, without elaborating.Given his age, Sheikh Nawafs medical trip raises concerns over his health condition, of which little is known.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:37 IST
Kuwait says its ruling emir flies to US for medical checks

The 83-year-old ruling emir of Kuwait flew on Thursday to the United States for medical checks, state-run media reported, just months after he ascended the throne.

State-run KUNA news agency described the purpose of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah's visit to the US as “the usual medical check-ups,” without elaborating.

Given his age, Sheikh Nawaf's medical trip raises concerns over his health condition, of which little is known. After his predecessor, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, fell ill last summer, a US Air Force C-17 flying hospital ferried him to Rochester, Minnesota, home of the flagship campus of the Mayo Clinic, where he later died. The dramatic airlift reflected the close ties between the two nations. Over the years, Kuwait's rulers have routinely visited American hospitals for medical checks. Sheikh Nawaf's trip comes just days after the country's prime minister appointed a new government amid deepening deadlock with parliament, which has been a first major challenge to the emir. The tiny Gulf sheikhdom faces a series of mounting crises, including a surge in coronavirus infections and its worst liquidity crunch in decades. Kuwait, a Persian Gulf state home to 4.1 million people that's slightly smaller than the US state of New Jersey, has the world's sixth-largest known oil reserves.

It has been a staunch U.S. ally since the 1991 Gulf War expelled the occupying Iraqi forces of Saddam Hussein.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool v Leipzig Champions League game moved to Budapest again

Liverpool will return to Budapest to play RB Leipzig in the their Champions League last-16 second leg match due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, European soccers governing body UEFA said on Thursday. Liverpool, who beat Leipzig 2-0 in the f...

WHO sees resurgence of COVID-19 cases in central, eastern Europe

The World Health Organization WHO is seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in central and eastern Europe as well as a rise of new cases in several western European countries, the head of its European office said on Thursday.Continued strain...

Guj Assembly: Cong, BJP spar over price rise of groundnut oil

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress on Thursday engaged in a heated debate in the Gujarat Assembly over the rise in groundnut oil prices as Congress claimed people were suffering because the government did not take timely action.Defe...

Germany rejects EU executive call to ease COVID border curbs - letter

Germany told the European Union it would uphold its latest border restrictions imposed to curb the spread of new coronavirus variants, snubbing calls from the blocs executive European Commission, Austria, and the Czech Republic. The Brussel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021