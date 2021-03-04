Left Menu

Kerala BJP pitches for making "Metroman" Sreedharan NDA CM candidate

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:47 IST
Kerala BJP pitches for making "Metroman" Sreedharan NDA CM candidate

BJP in Kerala on Thursday said it has requested the party's national leadership to declare ''Metroman'' E Sreedharan, who recently joined the party, as the NDA's chief ministerial candidate in Kerala in the coming assembly elections.

If the NDA, ''under the leadership of ''Metroman'', gets an opportunity to rule the state, ''we are confident we will be able to implement development works under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a ten-fold force in Kerala'', state unit president K Surendran said.

Addressing a party meeting here, he highlighted the achievements of Sreedharan, including the completion of the reconstruction of Palarivattom flyover here in five months, much ahead of the stipulated time.

''He completed the project in five months without any corruption. That is why we requested Sreedharan and our party leadership that he should be projected as the (NDA's) Chief Minister candidate'', he said at the meeting organised as part of the ''Vijay Yatra'' led by him.

This is for the first time, the party indicated that Sreedhran will be the NDA's chief ministerial candidate.

Earlier, Sreedharan had said his main aim was to help the party come to power in Kerala and that he will be open to chief ministership.

The 88-year old technocrat had also said the focus will be on developing infrastructure in a big way and bring the state out of the debt trap if the BJP wins the assembly polls to be held on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to extend COVID vaccine export controls to end of June - sources

The European Union is planning to extend its export authorization scheme for COVID-19 vaccines to the end of June, two EU sources told Reuters on Thursday, in a move that could reignite tensions with countries who rely on shots made in the ...

EU Commission head urges firms to promote more women to top positions

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, urged companies on Thursday to promote more women to top positions, even though efforts to introduce binding quotas for European boards have stalled. European Commission data s...

UP Assembly: Opposition questions manner in which bill to repeal obsolete enactments passed

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed noisy scenes minutes before it was adjourned sine die on Thursday as the opposition questioned the government over the tabling of a bill to repeal enactments which have ceased to be in force or have beco...

Rugby-World Cup 2023 organisers launch ambitious drive to sell 2.6 million tickets

A total of 2.6 million tickets will be available for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and the first phase of the ticket sales will start on March 15, organisers said on Thursday. The France 2023 organising committee is aiming to make the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021