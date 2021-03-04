Left Menu

Three Bengal celebrities, one BJP leader join TMC

Three Bengali celebrities on Thursday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:45 IST
Three Bengal celebrities, one BJP leader join TMC
Singer Aditi Munshi, TMC MP Sougata Roy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Three Bengali celebrities on Thursday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls. Singer Aditi Munshi, who is also the wife of North 24 Parganas Trinamool Youth Congress president Debraj Chakraborty, joined TMC at the party headquarters in Kolkata in the presence of the veteran leader and MP Sougata Roy.

Earlier today, actor and film director Dheeraj Pandit and actor Subhadra Mukherjee joined the TMC here. Also, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Usha Chowdhury changed camp and joined TMC along with the actors.

Elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is set to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to extend COVID vaccine export controls to end of June - sources

The European Union is planning to extend its export authorization scheme for COVID-19 vaccines to the end of June, two EU sources told Reuters on Thursday, in a move that could reignite tensions with countries who rely on shots made in the ...

EU Commission head urges firms to promote more women to top positions

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, urged companies on Thursday to promote more women to top positions, even though efforts to introduce binding quotas for European boards have stalled. European Commission data s...

UP Assembly: Opposition questions manner in which bill to repeal obsolete enactments passed

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed noisy scenes minutes before it was adjourned sine die on Thursday as the opposition questioned the government over the tabling of a bill to repeal enactments which have ceased to be in force or have beco...

Rugby-World Cup 2023 organisers launch ambitious drive to sell 2.6 million tickets

A total of 2.6 million tickets will be available for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and the first phase of the ticket sales will start on March 15, organisers said on Thursday. The France 2023 organising committee is aiming to make the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021