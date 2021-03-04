Left Menu

Sasikala's exit will help to fulfil Jaya's dreams: C T Ravi

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:25 IST
BJPon Thursday hailed the decision of expelled AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala to quit politics and said her exit will help fulfil late chief minister J Jayalalaithaa's dream of a progressive and prosperous Tamil Nadu.

Pointing out that it was entirely Sasikala's decision to relinquish politics, BJP national secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu C T Ravi said ''our party welcomes her decision.Her decision will fulfil Amma's (Jayalalithaa) dreams.'' ''The BJP's aim is to strengthen the NDA in Tamil Nadu and strive for victory in all the 234 constituencies.

Our major intention is to defeat the DMK and ensure the return of AIADMK,'' Ravi said.

AIADMK should return to power to carry forward Jayalalithaas dreams because ''the DMK will think of their family progress and prosperity if they come to power,'' the BJP leader said.

''Amma always dreamt of a united and strong AIADMK and a progressive and prosperous Tamil Nadu,'' he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Ravi exuded the hope that her nephew T T V Dhinakaran would also decide to fulfil Jayalalithaa's dream.

He also hoped the AIADMK-NDA combine in Tamil Nadu will fulfil Amma's dream under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''....and chief minister K Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, who are like two leaves of the AIADMK (party symbol) will carry forward her dream,'' he added.

On Wednesday, Sasikala issued a statement announcing she was quitting politics and that she would always pray to Amma and god to keep her (Jayalalithaa) golden rule alive.

She called upon the AIADMK members to face the April 6 Assembly election unitedly and continue Jayalalithaas rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

