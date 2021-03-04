Left Menu

UP Assembly: Opposition questions manner in which bill to repeal obsolete enactments passed

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed noisy scenes minutes before it was adjourned sine die on Thursday as the opposition questioned the government over the tabling of a bill to repeal enactments which have ceased to be in force or have become obsolete.The opposition Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress staged a walkout over what they called procedural non-compliance and alleged that democratic traditions were shattered.Amidst the din, the House passed the Uttar Pradesh Repealing Bill, 2021.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:39 IST
UP Assembly: Opposition questions manner in which bill to repeal obsolete enactments passed

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed noisy scenes minutes before it was adjourned sine die on Thursday as the opposition questioned the government over the tabling of a bill to repeal enactments which have ceased to be in force or have become obsolete.

The opposition Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress staged a walkout over what they called ''procedural non-compliance'' and alleged that democratic traditions were shattered.

Amidst the din, the House passed the Uttar Pradesh Repealing Bill, 2021. In all, 61 laws were repealed through the bill.

Speaking to PTI after the House was adjourned sine die, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Misra said, ''According to rules, no bill can be tabled after the Motion of Thanks (to the governor's address).... But democratic traditions were shattered. Bringing a bill minutes before the national anthem (is played at the end of the session) is wrong. The government using its strength in the House to indulge in undemocratic deeds.'' She also added the state's budget was passed in a hurried manner, and even the Question Hour was not held on Thursday.

BSP leader Lalji Verma told PTI outside the House that before any bill is tabled in the Assembly, all MLAs should get a copy of it 24 hours in advance.

''Protesting against the undemocratic step of the government, our party staged a walkout,'' he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Repealing Bill, 2021 is ''one of those periodical measures by which enactments, which have ceased to be in force or have become obsolete, are repealed. On recommendation of the State Law Commission, it has been decided to repeal enactments, which have become redundant or the retention whereof separate Acts is unnecessary.'' Later, the office of the Speaker said that a total of 18 bills were passed by the Assembly in the Budget Session, which concluded on Thursday.

The Budget Session commenced on February 18 with Governor Anandiben Patel addressing both the Houses of the state legislature. The Assembly sat for a total of 10 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Khashoggi's fiancee criticises lack of action against Saudi crown prince

The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Thursday that world leaders should not maintain relations with a murderer, after a U.S. intelligence report implicated Saudi Arabias de facto ruler in his killing. Khashoggi, a c...

Wipro to buy Capco for $1.45 bln

IT services major Wipro on Thursday said it has signed an agreement to acquire London-headquartered Capco, a global management and technology consultancy, in a USD 1.45 billion over Rs 10,500 crore deal.This will be the biggest ever acquisi...

Iran gives positive signals on informal nuclear talks, time short - French source

Iran has given encouraging signs in recent days about opening informal talks with world powers and the United States, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday after European powers scrapped plans to criticise Tehran at the U.N. nuclear w...

New UK post-study graduate route to open to Indian students in July

The British High Commission on Thursday confirmed the new Graduate route will open for applications from July onwards to international students, including those from India, who successfully complete a degree at undergraduate level or above ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021