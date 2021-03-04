Left Menu

Sadananda Gowda inspects HURL plant in Gorakhpur, UP CM expresses gratitude

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed gratitude to Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Sadanand Gowda for investing Rs 8,000 crores in the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) plant.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:39 IST
Sadananda Gowda inspects HURL plant in Gorakhpur, UP CM expresses gratitude
Visual of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed gratitude to Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Sadanand Gowda for investing Rs 8,000 crores in the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) plant. "It is a matter of pride for all of us that Union Minister Sadananda Gowda has come to inspect the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) plant. We thank him for investing Rs 8,000 crores in the project," said Adityanath via videoconference.

Gowda inspected the under-construction HURL plant where he was accompanied by Adityanath. After his visit, the Union Minister said that there was a plan to start the fertilizer factory in July this year. Gowda said that right now India is importing 80-90 lakh mega tonne of fertilizer. "India's total consumption is 320-330 lakh metric tons. The Prime Minister's vision is that imports should be minimised. Therefore, in 2016 the cabinet allowed five fertilizer units to be restarted. It also included HURL."

"Today, when I landed in Gorakhpur, I was surprised. The development that has taken place is extraordinary. I congratulate the CM for doing this in a short span. What could not be achieved in the last 70 years, has been done in 4-5 years," said Gowda. While addressing the joint videoconference, the chief minister further said: "In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone so that the farmers of the country can get fertilizer in the country itself. For one year, the country has been struggling with COVID-19, but despite that the progress of its construction work is satisfactory."

"Railway Ministry and Fertilizers Ministry has fully supported this. Sadanand Gowda also took full care of the goals that are being given for the benefit of the farmers due to the Prime Minister, "he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Khashoggi's fiancee criticises lack of action against Saudi crown prince

The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Thursday that world leaders should not maintain relations with a murderer, after a U.S. intelligence report implicated Saudi Arabias de facto ruler in his killing. Khashoggi, a c...

Wipro to buy Capco for $1.45 bln

IT services major Wipro on Thursday said it has signed an agreement to acquire London-headquartered Capco, a global management and technology consultancy, in a USD 1.45 billion over Rs 10,500 crore deal.This will be the biggest ever acquisi...

Iran gives positive signals on informal nuclear talks, time short - French source

Iran has given encouraging signs in recent days about opening informal talks with world powers and the United States, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday after European powers scrapped plans to criticise Tehran at the U.N. nuclear w...

New UK post-study graduate route to open to Indian students in July

The British High Commission on Thursday confirmed the new Graduate route will open for applications from July onwards to international students, including those from India, who successfully complete a degree at undergraduate level or above ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021