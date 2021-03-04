Left Menu

TMC asks Kolkata councillors to put up Mamata's posters across city ahead of PM visit

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:03 IST
TMC asks Kolkata councillors to put up Mamata's posters across city ahead of PM visit

The TMC on Thursday asked its party's ward coordinators here to put up in every nook and corner of the city flags and posters with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's picture on them and poll slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chai' written below, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally on March 7.

The ruling party's senior leaders, including MP Abhishek Banerjee, state president Subrata Bakshi, senior minister and administrator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim, met the ward coordinators at the party headquarters here and directed them to reach out to people and create awareness on the dispensation's development work.

''During the meeting, the party leadership asked the coordinators to ensure that flags, festoons and posters of Mamata Banerjee with poll slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chai' (Bengal wants its daughter) are put up in every nook and corner of the city.

''This has to be done to ensure that the prime Minister, during his visit, doesn't miss out on the political message -- the state stands with Mamata didi,'' a TMC leader said after the meeting.

The ward coordinators are councillors whose tenure ended last year but they happen to continue in office as KMC elections could not be held in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

According to party sources, the leadership has asked all party members to work together and ensure the defeat of the BJP in the next assembly elections.

''During the meeting, our leaders asked us to work together and ensure that the BJP is defeated. We were told to iron out differences and reach out to people with the developmental work done by the state government in the last ten years,'' one of the coordinators said. PTI PNT RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Khashoggi's fiancee criticises lack of action against Saudi crown prince

The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Thursday that world leaders should not maintain relations with a murderer, after a U.S. intelligence report implicated Saudi Arabias de facto ruler in his killing. Khashoggi, a c...

Wipro to buy Capco for $1.45 bln

IT services major Wipro on Thursday said it has signed an agreement to acquire London-headquartered Capco, a global management and technology consultancy, in a USD 1.45 billion over Rs 10,500 crore deal.This will be the biggest ever acquisi...

Iran gives positive signals on informal nuclear talks, time short - French source

Iran has given encouraging signs in recent days about opening informal talks with world powers and the United States, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday after European powers scrapped plans to criticise Tehran at the U.N. nuclear w...

New UK post-study graduate route to open to Indian students in July

The British High Commission on Thursday confirmed the new Graduate route will open for applications from July onwards to international students, including those from India, who successfully complete a degree at undergraduate level or above ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021