Left Menu

Ally Indian Secular Front not a communal force, says CPI(M)

Amid allegations that the Left parties have joined hands with a communal force by forming an alliance with the Indian Secular Front ISF for winning the assembly elections in West Bengal, the CPIM has contended that the fledgeling party is different from fundamentalist communal forces.The ISF was floated by Abbas Siddiqui, an influential Muslim cleric of Hooghly districts Furfura Sharif, last month.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:17 IST
Ally Indian Secular Front not a communal force, says CPI(M)

Amid allegations that the Left parties have joined hands with a communal force by forming an alliance with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) for winning the assembly elections in West Bengal, the CPI(M) has contended that the fledgeling party is different from fundamentalist communal forces.

The ISF was floated by Abbas Siddiqui, an influential Muslim cleric of Hooghly district's Furfura Sharif, last month. The Left Front has agreed to leave for the ISF 30 seats as part of the Left-Congress-ISF grand alliance. Seat sharing talks are on between the ISF and the Congress.

CPI(M) West Bengal general secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra said that the alliance has been formed not with an eye on the elections only, but also for a long-term fight for lives and livelihoods of people and secularism, and against attacks on democracy.

Both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP have claimed that the Left Front has joined hands with ''a communal force'' like the ISF.

In an interview published in Thursdays edition of 'Ganashakti', the Bengali mouthpiece of the CPI(M), Mishra said, ''The ISF is not a communal force. It is different from fundamentalist communal forces.'' Claiming that the huge turnout at the Brigade Parade Ground rally has muddled the calculations of the TMC and the BJP, he asserted that the ISF speaks of people belonging to Scheduled Castes, other backward classes, minority communities and also upper caste Hindus and Adivasis.

The Left-Congress-ISF alliance kicked off its campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal with a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on February 28.

Denying that the Leftists have given up their ideology for the sake of elections, Mishra said, ''The Left parties have performed a historic responsibility in the state's present circumstances by forming the grand alliance.'' He said that there was a need to forge people together in the face of alleged communal polarisation in West Bengal.

It is a wrong notion that taking the ISF on board the alliance will help the BJP bring the Hindus into its fold, Mishra said claiming that the Hindus are equally under attack like the Muslims and their lives and livelihoods are also at stake.

He claimed that the Leftists have always fought against both majority and minority communalism.

Claiming that communalism of the majority is a more potent danger between the two, the CPI(M) leader said, ''This is displayed by Hindutva forces in India and Islamic communal forces in Bangladesh.'' A concerted farmers' agitation has succeeded in giving the BJP a jolt, and bringing together deprived sections of people can help stop the saffron party in West Bengal, he said.

Assembly elections in the state will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Khashoggi's fiancee criticises lack of action against Saudi crown prince

The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Thursday that world leaders should not maintain relations with a murderer, after a U.S. intelligence report implicated Saudi Arabias de facto ruler in his killing. Khashoggi, a c...

Wipro to buy Capco for $1.45 bln

IT services major Wipro on Thursday said it has signed an agreement to acquire London-headquartered Capco, a global management and technology consultancy, in a USD 1.45 billion over Rs 10,500 crore deal.This will be the biggest ever acquisi...

Iran gives positive signals on informal nuclear talks, time short - French source

Iran has given encouraging signs in recent days about opening informal talks with world powers and the United States, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday after European powers scrapped plans to criticise Tehran at the U.N. nuclear w...

New UK post-study graduate route to open to Indian students in July

The British High Commission on Thursday confirmed the new Graduate route will open for applications from July onwards to international students, including those from India, who successfully complete a degree at undergraduate level or above ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021