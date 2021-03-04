Left Menu

Cong promises 50pc quota for women in govt jobs in poll-bound Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:29 IST
Cong promises 50pc quota for women in govt jobs in poll-bound Assam

Continuing with its series of ''guarantees'', the Congress said on Thursday that if the opposition 'Mahajot' or Grand Alliance is voted to power in Assam, it will ensure 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.

Addressing a press conference, All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev said the Congress-led alliance will focus more on the upliftment of women and youths.

''When the Congress-headed grand alliance will form the government, we will implement 50 per cent reservation for women. This will be our guarantee and it will be one of the first things we're going to do,'' she said.

The Congress has formed a broadbased alliance with AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the upcoming assembly election against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for 126-member Assam house.

Dev asserted that the Congress and the grand alliance believe in accountability and guarantee of jobs.

''Youths and women of Assam don't want charity. They want job opportunities and want to contribute to the economy of the state,'' she said, taking a dig at the BJP-led state government's various schemes of direct benefit transfer.

Dev said the women reservation issue will be a part of guarantees in the manifesto for the upcoming Assam assembly polls.

Women form a big chunk of the Assam voters.

Out of total over 2.31 crore voters in Assam, women electorate are more than 1.14 crore.

On March 2, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had announced five guarantees of the grand alliance -- five lakh government jobs, monthly Rs 2,000 to every housewives, 200 units of free power to all, an act nullifying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and hiking the minimum daily wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Jitendra Singh said the party's 'Asom Bachaon Ahok Yatra' travelled over 10,000 km across the state and reached the poorest segment of the society.

''While interacting with the public, the most important issue that came out was unemployment. Insufficient salary is also another crucial issue among the educated youths working in the state.

''BJP did not solve any problem, but gave Citizenship (Amendment) Act to Assam,'' he added.

Congress Assam unit president Ripun Bora said the grand alliance, if voted to power, will create a separate department for generation of jobs.

''We have already announced to create five lakh government jobs once our government is there. The BJP promised 25 lakh jobs in five years, but actually gave employment to only 80,000 youths in five years,'' he added.

There are another 58,000 sanctioned posts that are vacant at present in addition to 20,000 SC and ST unfulfilled backlog posts, Bora said.

Congress Legislature Party Leader Debabrata Saikia appealed to all unemployed youths to register at a newly launched website -- www.congressor5guarantee.in -- for getting jobs after the grand alliance forms government.

During the launch of the online registration drive, 101 unemployed youths enrolled their names for jobs on the website.

Congress Campaign Committee Chairman Pradyut Bordoloi claimed Assam has a shortage of 40,000 health workers, 38,000 school teachers, 12,000 college teachers and 15,000 policemen among others.

''There are 50 government departments in Assam. Every department has thousands of vacant sanctioned posts. Now, we must ask why Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma did not fill these posts,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Bora said ethnic group Jimochayan (Deori) People's Party (JPP) joined the Congress-led grand alliance.

PTI TR SNS SNS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Khashoggi's fiancee criticises lack of action against Saudi crown prince

The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Thursday that world leaders should not maintain relations with a murderer, after a U.S. intelligence report implicated Saudi Arabias de facto ruler in his killing. Khashoggi, a c...

Wipro to buy Capco for $1.45 bln

IT services major Wipro on Thursday said it has signed an agreement to acquire London-headquartered Capco, a global management and technology consultancy, in a USD 1.45 billion over Rs 10,500 crore deal.This will be the biggest ever acquisi...

Iran gives positive signals on informal nuclear talks, time short - French source

Iran has given encouraging signs in recent days about opening informal talks with world powers and the United States, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday after European powers scrapped plans to criticise Tehran at the U.N. nuclear w...

New UK post-study graduate route to open to Indian students in July

The British High Commission on Thursday confirmed the new Graduate route will open for applications from July onwards to international students, including those from India, who successfully complete a degree at undergraduate level or above ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021