Biden says he will sign election reform bill

Biden says he will sign election reform billReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:42 IST
President Joe Biden will sign a sweeping election reform bill after it is refined and passed by Congress, he said on Thursday, a day after it passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
"I look forward to signing it into law ... so that together we can strengthen and restore American democracy for the next election and all those to come," he said in a statement released by the White House.
The bill must still clear a divided U.S. Senate.
