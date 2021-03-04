Left Menu

Muraleedharan clarifies BJP has not yet decided to name Sreedharan as CM candidate for Kerala polls

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday clarified that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not yet decided to nominate former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan, popularly known as 'Metroman' as the Chief Minister candidate of the party for the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:30 IST
Muraleedharan clarifies BJP has not yet decided to name Sreedharan as CM candidate for Kerala polls
Metroman E Sreedharan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Aiman Khan Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday clarified that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not yet decided to nominate former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan, popularly known as 'Metroman', as the Chief Minister candidate of the party for the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said: "There were some statements that E Sreedharan will be CM candidate in Kerala. I heard media reports that the party has announced him as the CM candidate. "After I talked to the party president he said that he hasn't made any statement and he was only referring to some issue in Kerala, So it should not be considered as an announcement, I m clarifying it," he added.

Earlier today, Muraleedharan told ANI that Sreedharan would become the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. "BJP will fight Kerala polls with E Sreedharan Ji as its chief ministerial candidate. We will defeat both CPIM and Congress to provide a corruption-free, development-oriented Governance for the people of Kerala," he tweeted.

"Kerala BJP under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will strive to take care of the needs of the people of Kerala. The New Kerala under E Sreedharan Ji will pave the way for an efficient & effective Govt in the state." he added Prior to that, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran had said that the face of the state can be changed if Sreedharan is made the CM of the state.

"If Metroman becomes the chief minister, the face of Kerala can be changed," Surendran told ANI. Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan formally joined BJP in Malappuram on February 25 in presence of Union Minister RK Singh. He joined the party during BJP's ongoing Vijaya Yatra led by Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran.

On February 18, Sreedharan announced that he will join the BJP. "If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become the chief minister. The party has not asked me till now as it is too premature. But if BJP asks me, I am willing to take up the post and show how a state can be run efficiently like we are running DMRC," Sreedharan had told ANI earlier. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha govt has data on number of people under OBC category: Pradhan

As the OSCBC gears up to start survey of social and educational condition of the backward classes in Odisha from May 1, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday said that the state administration already has the data...

Land mafia including govt officers booked for illegally planting trees in Uttarakhand

A case was registered against secretaries of Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority MDDA, Doon Valley Special Area Development Authority SADA, along with the district forest officer, horticulture officer and the land mafia in Vikasnagar p...

1,104 new coronavirus cases, five deaths in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 1,104 new coronavirus cases and five fatalities on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said.The tally of COVID-19 cases in the countrys financial capital thus increased to 3,29,843 and the death toll to 11,4...

U.S., UK tariff truce allows talks to end aircraft subsidy dispute-Boeing

U.S. planemaker Boeing Co welcomed a decision by Britain and the United States to suspend retaliatory tariffs, saying it would allow serious negotiations to proceed on resolving a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.A negotiated se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021