Left Menu

BJP corporator arrested in molestation case: Deshmukh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:46 IST
BJP corporator arrested in molestation case: Deshmukh

A BJP corporator from Murbad in Thane district has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman corporator, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday.

The minister was speaking in the Legislative Council.

''Corporator Nitin Telavane from Murbad tried to molest a woman corporator after barging into her house around 12.40 am (last night),'' the minister said.

''Action has been taken against him under IPC sections 452 (house trespass), 354 (molestation), 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation),'' he said.

''Telavane, who is from the BJP, has been arrested,'' the minister added.

On Wednesday, the opposition had tried to corner the government over an alleged incident in Jalgaon where girls at a hostel were `stripped and forced to dance' by policemen.

But Deshmukh stated on Thursday that there was no truth to the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German panel approves AstraZeneca vaccine jab for over 65s

Germanys independent vaccine committee has formally approved giving the AstraZeneca shot to people age 65 and over, the health minister said Thursday.The decision was good news for older people who are waiting for a vaccination, said the mi...

Picture book based on 'American Anthem' to come out in June

Composer Gene Scheer, whose song American Anthem was quoted by President Joe Biden during his inaugural address, is returning the favour.The picture book American Anthem will be released June 29, Penguin Young Readers announced Thursday. It...

Rawat presents Rs 57,400 cr budget for FY22 with health, infra in focus

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday presented a Rs 57,400.32 crore budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly here with emphasis on health, rural infrastructure, education, employment generation and agriculture. Tabling the...

Pak PM pins blame on opposition, election body for Senate poll upset

After a major upset in the recent Senate polls, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a bid to sway the public opinion, on Thursday raised questions over the performance and responsibility of the countrys election body and pinned the blame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021