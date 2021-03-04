Left Menu

Karnataka govt's decision to set up panel on reservation demands an attempt to mislead people: Siddaramaiah

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:01 IST
Karnataka govt's decision to set up panel on reservation demands an attempt to mislead people: Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday termed the state government's decision to set up a three-member high-level panel to look into demands by various communities for revising the existing reservation as an attempt to buy time and mislead people for political gains.

The Cabinet headed by Chief Minister B S Yedikyurappa on Wednesday had decided to constitute the committee headed by a retired high court judge to look into demands by various communities in the state for revising the existing reservation and advise the government.

''CM of Karnataka's decision to constitute an high-level 3 member committee, to study the reservation demands is nothing but an attempt to buy time and mislead people for political gains,'' Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said in a statement.

If Yediyurappa has honest intent to permanently resolve the reservation demands, he should immediately release and implement the completed Social and Economic Census report, the senior Congress leader said.

Further stating that the demand to change the reservation category for various castes can be permanently resolved only by increasing the total reservation limit, he said, the Chief Minister should place this demand immediately before the Central government.

The ongoing reservation issue is the result of Karnataka BJP and RSS' cruel political game, Siddaramaiah alleged, adding that people of the state will teach BJP a lesson.PTI KSU BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Loyalists pull support for NI peace deal over Brexit rules

Outlawed Loyalist paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland say they are temporarily withdrawing their support for the historic 1998 peace accord because of the disruption caused by new post-Brexit trade rules.The groups say they are not plan...

Govt promoting agri sector by reforming laws: Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the government is promoting the agriculture sector through reforms in the laws which seeks to bring revolutionary changes.The government is focusing on the growth and strengthening ...

German panel approves AstraZeneca vaccine jab for over 65s

Germanys independent vaccine committee has formally approved giving the AstraZeneca shot to people age 65 and over, the health minister said Thursday.The decision was good news for older people who are waiting for a vaccination, said the mi...

Picture book based on 'American Anthem' to come out in June

Composer Gene Scheer, whose song American Anthem was quoted by President Joe Biden during his inaugural address, is returning the favour.The picture book American Anthem will be released June 29, Penguin Young Readers announced Thursday. It...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021