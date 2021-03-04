Pakistan PM to seek vote of confidence on Saturday after Senate setback

Pakistan PM to seek vote of confidence on Saturday after Senate setbackReuters | Karachi | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:12 IST
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said he will seek a vote of confidence from parliament on Saturday after the finance minister lost his bid for a Senate seat.
"I'm going to seek a confidence motion a day after tomorrow," Khan said in an address to the nation on Thursday.
He said the vote of confidence would be an open ballot in which members of his party and his allies were welcome to vote against him if they no longer had confidence in him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Imran Khan
- Senate
- Khan
ALSO READ
Ahead of FATF meet, 3 terrorists killed in Pakistan's north Waziristan
2 Christian youths booked on blasphemy charges in Pakistan's Punjab
MHA denies permission to 600 Sikh pilgrims intending to visit Pakistan, citing security, COVID-19 concerns: Officials.
Pakistan unlikely to exit 'grey' list of global terror funding watchdog until June
Internet services disrupted in Pakistan as undersea cable develops fault