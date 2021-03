Pakistan PM to seek vote of confidence on Saturday after Senate setback

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said he will seek a vote of confidence from parliament on Saturday after the finance minister lost his bid for a Senate seat.

"I'm going to seek a confidence motion a day after tomorrow," Khan said in an address to the nation on Thursday.

He said the vote of confidence would be an open ballot in which members of his party and his allies were welcome to vote against him if they no longer had confidence in him.

