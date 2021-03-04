Left Menu

SC stays HC order cancelling elections to 5 Municipalities in Goa; CM Pramod Sawant welcomes verdict

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the order of the Supreme Court which stayed the Bombay High Court's order cancelling elections to five Municipalities in the state.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the order of the Supreme Court which stayed the Bombay High Court's order cancelling elections to five Municipalities in the state. He also told ANI that the State Election Commission will take further decisions in consultation with Supreme Court.

"Hon. Supreme Court has stayed the High Court's order cancelling elections to five Municipalities & consequent order of State Election Commission keeping the election process in abeyance. Matter to come up for a final hearing on Tuesday. Now, the democratic process has been restored," Sawant tweeted earlier today. The High Court had earlier cancelled and postponed polls to five municipalities namely Margao, Mapusa, Mormugao, Sanguem and Quepem on a petition related to irregularities in the reservation of municipal wards for women and Scheduled Caste categories.

Sawant also informed that the Board examinations for classes 10th and 12th will be held as per the already declared schedule. "Today we had a meeting on National Educational Policy and it is decided that foundational course of NEP will be implemented in the initial stage in consultation with the people of Goa," said Sawant.

The elections for 11 municipal councils and the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) will be held on March 20 and counting will be held on March 22. (ANI)

