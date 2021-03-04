Left Menu

Pakistan PM to seek vote of confidence on Saturday after Senate setback

The Senate election a day earlier was a secret ballot and members of the ruling coalition are widely believed to have voted against his candidate, Finance Minister Abdul Hafiz Sheikh. He alleged the opposition parties had gained those votes through unfair means.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:43 IST
Pakistan PM to seek vote of confidence on Saturday after Senate setback
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan, said he will seek a vote of confidence from parliament on Saturday after the finance minister lost his bid for a Senate seat.

Khan and his government had been expected to win the indirect election on the seat, given their coalition's numerical superiority in the lower house of parliament, the electoral college for the vote. "I'm going to seek a confidence motion a day after tomorrow," Khan said in a televised address to the nation on Thursday.

The Senate is the upper house of Pakistan's bicameral parliament. He said the vote of confidence would be an open ballot in which members of his party and his allies were welcome to vote against him if they no longer had confidence in him.

"This is your democratic right ... just raise your hands that you don't have confidence and I will go into the opposition (benches)," he said. The Senate election a day earlier was a secret ballot and members of the ruling coalition are widely believed to have voted against his candidate, Finance Minister Abdul Hafiz Sheikh.

He alleged the opposition parties had gained those votes through unfair means. The opposition denies the charge. Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), became the largest party in the Senate in Wednesday's poll. But although it gained ground, interim results on Thursday showed his ruling coalition was still a few seats short of a clear majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Special drive: Odisha Police rescues 160 missing children in four days

The Odisha Police on Thursday said it has rescued 160 children, including 138 girls who were reported missing, in the past four days, as part of a special drive.In the first phase of the week-long drive that will end on March 8, police pers...

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Swedish counterpart on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lfven on Friday during which they will deliberate on the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and global issues, includi...

PM Modi to hold virtual summit on bilateral issues with his Sweden counterpart tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Sweden counterpart Stefan Lofven on Friday to exchange views on regional and global issues and to discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries. This will be the f...

Motor racing-Aston Martin boss Stroll has big plans for F1 team and brand

Lawrence Stroll is new to Formula One team ownership but when he says he is in it to win it with Aston Martin, and believes he can, he speaks as someone who has been around the sport for decades. The Canadian billionaire, who made his fortu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021