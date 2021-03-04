Left Menu

6,510 vacant posts to be filled up in Bihar govt dept in 6 months

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:50 IST
6,510 vacant posts to be filled up in Bihar govt dept in 6 months

Over 6,500 vacant posts in Bihar's revenue and land reforms department will be filled up in the next six months to meet manpower shortage, state minister Ram Surat Kumar said in the assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a question during a debate on the budgetary demand of Rs 1,261.73 crore for the revenue and land reforms department, Kumar said the process of appointment of 1,760 Amin (land surveyor) will be completed by the end of June this year.

A total of 4,350 Karmcharis (staff in the department) and 400 Revenue Officers will be recruited in the next six months, the revenue and land reforms minister said.

After completing the recruitment, Kumar said, three or five decimal land (1 decimal in the state equals 435.56 sq feet) will be given to landless families belonging to SC, ST and Economically Backward Classes (EBC).

Noting that the state has performed well on the digitisation front, Kumar said that as per the assessment of National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), New Delhi, the state ranked first among all the states in carrying out digitisation of land records in 2020-21.

The digitisation of land records will help prevent fraudulent registration of land, he said.

The revenue and land reforms departments budget was passed by a voice vote amid a walkout by the entire opposition expressing dissatisfaction over the government's reply.

The House later rejected the cut motion moved by Congress member Vijay Shankar Dubey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC directs private hospitals to give priority to elderly in admissions amid pandemic

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that elderly people should be given priority in admissions in all private hospitals along with government hospitals considering their vulnerability to COVID-19. SC directs private hospitals to give pri...

Africa urged to embrace wind power to create jobs and go green

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, March 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Wind could power Africas energy demands 250 times over and create jobs lost in the move away from fossil fuels but the continent has only tapped into 0.01 of its potential...

Social media interest fuels jump in Tanger Factory

Shares in real estate investment trust Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, which is currently heavily shorted, hit an over two-year peak on Thursday, buoyed by an unexpectedly strong retail interest on social media platforms. Tangers stock rose ...

54 per cent of Hyderabad's population estimated to have

A seroprevalence study done in Hyderabad has revealed that around 54 per cent of the citys residents developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, indicating prior exposure to coronavirus.According to a CCMB release on Thursday, the joint study ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021