6,510 vacant posts to be filled up in Bihar govt dept in 6 months

Over 6,500 vacant posts in Bihar's revenue and land reforms department will be filled up in the next six months to meet manpower shortage, state minister Ram Surat Kumar said in the assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a question during a debate on the budgetary demand of Rs 1,261.73 crore for the revenue and land reforms department, Kumar said the process of appointment of 1,760 Amin (land surveyor) will be completed by the end of June this year.

Advertisement

A total of 4,350 Karmcharis (staff in the department) and 400 Revenue Officers will be recruited in the next six months, the revenue and land reforms minister said.

After completing the recruitment, Kumar said, three or five decimal land (1 decimal in the state equals 435.56 sq feet) will be given to landless families belonging to SC, ST and Economically Backward Classes (EBC).

Noting that the state has performed well on the digitisation front, Kumar said that as per the assessment of National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), New Delhi, the state ranked first among all the states in carrying out digitisation of land records in 2020-21.

The digitisation of land records will help prevent fraudulent registration of land, he said.

The revenue and land reforms departments budget was passed by a voice vote amid a walkout by the entire opposition expressing dissatisfaction over the government's reply.

The House later rejected the cut motion moved by Congress member Vijay Shankar Dubey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)