First U.S. Senate vote on COVID-19 aid bill possible Thursday

First U.S. Senate vote on COVID-19 aid bill possible ThursdayReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:04 IST
The U.S. Senate could hold a vote on whether to begin debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill at 1 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) on Thursday with Vice President Kamala Harris on hand to break a possible 50-50 tie, a Senate Democratic aide said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
