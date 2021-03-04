Left Menu

First U.S. Senate vote on COVID-19 aid bill possible Thursday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:04 IST
First U.S. Senate vote on COVID-19 aid bill possible Thursday

The U.S. Senate could hold a vote on whether to begin debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill at 1 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) on Thursday with Vice President Kamala Harris on hand to break a possible 50-50 tie, a Senate Democratic aide said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC directs private hospitals to give priority to elderly in admissions amid pandemic

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that elderly people should be given priority in admissions in all private hospitals along with government hospitals considering their vulnerability to COVID-19. SC directs private hospitals to give pri...

Africa urged to embrace wind power to create jobs and go green

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, March 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Wind could power Africas energy demands 250 times over and create jobs lost in the move away from fossil fuels but the continent has only tapped into 0.01 of its potential...

Social media interest fuels jump in Tanger Factory

Shares in real estate investment trust Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, which is currently heavily shorted, hit an over two-year peak on Thursday, buoyed by an unexpectedly strong retail interest on social media platforms. Tangers stock rose ...

54 per cent of Hyderabad's population estimated to have

A seroprevalence study done in Hyderabad has revealed that around 54 per cent of the citys residents developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, indicating prior exposure to coronavirus.According to a CCMB release on Thursday, the joint study ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021