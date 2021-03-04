First U.S. Senate vote on COVID-19 aid bill possible Thursday

The U.S. Senate could hold a vote on whether to begin debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill at 1 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) on Thursday with Vice President Kamala Harris on hand to break a possible 50-50 tie, a Senate Democratic aide said.

