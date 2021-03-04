Pooja Chavan death case: Maharashtra governor accepts Minister Sanjay Rathod's resignation

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday accepted the resignation of the state Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod, who had tendered his resignation over his alleged connection with the Pooja Chavan suicide case. Rathod had tendered his resignation on February 28. The resignation was immediately accepted by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He had submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during a meeting at the Chief Ministers' residence where Urban Development and Public Works Minister Eknath Shinde was also present. On February 8, Chavan had allegedly jumped off a building in Pune to end her life. Hailing from Parli town in Beed, Pooja had gone to Pune for an English speaking course.

A couple of days after her death, some of her audio clips went viral on social media which the opposition took up and pointed fingers at the Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod, demanding an investigation into the case. The BJP has alleged that Rathod is connected with the mysterious death of the woman in Pune. However, Rathod had denied all allegations.

As per procedure, an accidental death (AD) case was registered with the Wanawadi police station in Pune. No complaint has so far been registered by Chavan's family. (ANI)

