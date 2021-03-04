HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.30 PM

These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL46 CITIES-2ND LD RANKING Bengaluru, Shimla 'most liveable' cities, Delhi at 13th spot in govt's Ease of Living Index New Delhi: Bengaluru was adjudged the most liveable among 111 cities in India in the government's 'Ease of Living Index' on Thursday, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodra, Indore and Greater Mumbai.

DEL65 ITX-BOLLYWOOD-RAIDS Over Rs 650 cr discrepancies found after raids on Pannu, Kashyap and others, claims IT Dept New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has detected financial irregularities of over Rs 650 crore after it raided two film production companies, two talent management companies and a leading actress, the Central Board of Direct Taxes claimed on Thursday but did not take any names.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES Surge in daily COVID-19 cases, India records over 17,000 new infections New Delhi: The daily new cases of COVID-19 in India were recorded above 17,000 after a little over a month taking the total tally of cases to 1,11,56,923, while the recoveries surged to 1,08,26,075, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL16 DEF-JAWANS-CONFERENCE PM to address conference of top military leadership; jawans to participate for the first time New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a conference of the county's top military leadership in Gujarat's Kevadia on Saturday, which will also see the participation of jawans and junior commissioned officers (JCOs) for the first time, senior officials said.

MDS12 KL-BJP-LD SREEDHARAN 'Metroman' Sreedharan is BJP's CM candidate for Kerala assembly polls: Union Minister Muraleedharan Thiruvalla/Kochi: 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who recently joined the BJP, will be its chief ministerial candidate for the Kerala assembly elections on April 6, senior leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

DEL71 MIB-LD OTT PLATFORMS OTT industry, govt will partner to make audience experience better: Javadekar New Delhi: Amid concerns among some OTT (Over-the-Top) players about the new digital media rules, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said his ministry will partner with the industry to make the audience experience better and asserted that the guidelines focus on self-classification of content instead of any form of censorship.

DEL15 JK-DELIMITATION Delimitation Commission gets one-year extension to conclude its task in J&K New Delhi: The Delimitation Commission, a panel for redrawing the parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, has got a one-year extension, a move indicating that the Assembly polls in the Union Territory would not be held anytime soon.

DEL33 RAIL-COD-RAILTEL Content on Demand service in trains to be launched this month: Official New Delhi: The much awaited Content on Demand (CoD) service in trains will be launched this month, a senior official of Railway PSU RailTel said on Thursday.

DEL55 RAHUL-2NDLD RAIDS Rahul uses Hindi idioms to target govt for raiding 'pro-farmer' voices, BJP hits back New Delhi: Hindi idioms took centre stage in a political slugfest between the Congress and the ruling BJP on Thursday as Rahul Gandhi cited them to accuse the government of using probe agencies to target critical voices, prompting Union minister Prakash Javadekar to invoke a few sayings to hit back.

CAL2 NL-NSCN(IM)-RAVI Naga peace talks back on table, statement made by Ravi in Assembly reckless: NSCN(IM) Kohima: Three weeks after Nagaland Governor and Centre's interlocutor for Naga peace talks R N Ravi said in the Assembly that political negotiations have concluded, the NSCN(IM) has claimed that his assertion was ''reckless'' and talks are back on the table.

LEGAL LGD23 SC-2NDLD TANDAV Few OTT platforms at times show pornographic content, says SC, asks Centre to place regulations New Delhi: Some over-the-top (OTT) platforms at times show pornographic contents and there should be a mechanism to screen such programmes, the Supreme Court observed on Thursday and asked the Centre to place its guidelines on regulating social media.

LGD27 SC-LD ELDERLY SC directs private hospitals to give priority in admissions to elderly amid pandemic New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that elderly people be given priority in admissions at private hospitals besides at government medical institutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS DEL48 BIZ-EPFO-2NDLD INTEREST EPFO retains 8.5 pc interest on EPF deposits for 2020-21 New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday decided to retain 8.5 per cent annual rate of interest on provident fund deposits for the current financial year for its more than five crore active subscribers.

FOREIGN FGN45 BANGLA-LDALL JAISHANKAR Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bangladesh will be a very memorable one: Jaishankar Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Dhaka later this month will surely be a ''very memorable'' one, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, as he described India's strategic ties with Bangladesh a truly ''360 degree partnership''. By Anisur Rahman. PTI HDA

