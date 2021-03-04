Left Menu

State Election Commission should not have chosen the date for ADC polling.State Congress vice-president Tapas Dey said, The poll date should be deferred as it coincides with a festival.All together 8,65,041 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the tribal council elections. The TTAADC constitute two third area of the state territory and is home to tribals, who form one third of the states estimated 40 lakh population.

Christian body demand rescheduling of TTADC election date

A Christian body in Tripura has demanded rescheduling of the date for election to the 30- member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council slated for April 4 as it coincides with Easter Sunday, sources in it said on Thursday.

It has written to the Election Commission for the change of date, which was announced on March 2.

The United Christan Forum for Human Rights in its letter on Wednesday said it wants to register its objection to the declared date on April 4 and requested the EC to change it.

The State Election Commission has denied receipt of the letter.

We have not received any such letter so far. So it will not be right for me to comment on the subject, SEC secretary Prasenjit Bhattacharya told reporters.

According to the 2011 census report, Christians account for 4.35 per cent of the state's population.

The opposition CPI-M too has protested against the State Election Commission's decision to hold the polling on Easter Sunday.

President of Leftist body Ganamukti Parishad, Jitendra Chaudhury posted in the social medium 4th April is Easter Sunday, a very special day for Christians. State Election Commission should not have chosen the date for ADC polling.

State Congress vice-president Tapas Dey said, The poll date should be deferred as it coincides with a festival''.

All together 8,65,041 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the tribal council elections. The TTAADC constitute two third area of the state territory and is home to tribals, who form one third of the states estimated 40 lakh population.

