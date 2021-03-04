Left Menu

BJP urges EC to remove 'political appointees' from local bodies in Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:54 IST
BJP urges EC to remove 'political appointees' from local bodies in Bengal

The BJP on Thursday urged the Election Commission to remove ''political appointees'' from various boards of administrators in civic bodies appointed by the West Bengal government, saying it appointed the same representatives who had completed their term of five years in blatant violation of constitutional and legal provisions.

A BJP delegation, including Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, two party general secretaries Bhupender Yadav and Kailash Vijayvargiya, Om Pathak and Sanjay Mayukh, submitted a representation to the poll watchdog, asking it to take necessary steps for ensuring free, fair and transparent assembly elections in the state.

Noting that there are 135 municipal bodies in the state out of which 125 have completed their term of five years back in April-May 2020, the BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of ''influencing'' the state election commission to postpone their elections.

''Thereafter, the TMC-led government in utter disregard to the mandate of the Act and the Constitution of India and by colourable exercise of power, appointed ex-Mayors and elected representatives belonging to TMC and their workers as administrators in most of the municipalities,'' it alleged.

Since the tenure of former elected representatives has expired, they cannot be conferred powers to manage affairs of the municipality under any pretense, the BJP delegation told the EC and cited a Supreme Court ruling to back its demand.

''The commission is requested, in exercise of powers vested in it under Article 324 of the Constitution of India, to eject the political appointees from the various boards of administrators appointed by the State Government of West Bengal and take other necessary steps for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections,'' it demanded. Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC directs private hospitals to give priority to elderly in admissions amid pandemic

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that elderly people should be given priority in admissions in all private hospitals along with government hospitals considering their vulnerability to COVID-19. SC directs private hospitals to give pri...

Africa urged to embrace wind power to create jobs and go green

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, March 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Wind could power Africas energy demands 250 times over and create jobs lost in the move away from fossil fuels but the continent has only tapped into 0.01 of its potential...

Social media interest fuels jump in Tanger Factory

Shares in real estate investment trust Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, which is currently heavily shorted, hit an over two-year peak on Thursday, buoyed by an unexpectedly strong retail interest on social media platforms. Tangers stock rose ...

54 per cent of Hyderabad's population estimated to have

A seroprevalence study done in Hyderabad has revealed that around 54 per cent of the citys residents developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, indicating prior exposure to coronavirus.According to a CCMB release on Thursday, the joint study ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021