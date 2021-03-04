Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi to contest for 6 seats in alliance with DMK

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party on Thursday decided to contest for six seats of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in an alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:16 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi to contest for 6 seats in alliance with DMK
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party on Thursday decided to contest for six seats of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in an alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). As per an official press note, "Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party Chief Thirumavalavan has signed a memorandum with the DMK for the upcoming Assembly elections and will contest in six constituencies in Tamil Nadu." (translated from Tamil)

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. In the last Assembly elections held in 2016, the DMK won 80, Congress won just eight, AIADMK won 134 seats, BJP won 4 seats and the rest were won by other parties and independent candidates.

The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led front, which includes the Congress, had won 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU, Italy stop AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia

A shipment of a quarter million AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia has been blocked from leaving the European Union in the first use of an export control system instituted by the bloc to make sure big pharma companies would respect...

Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol

Law enforcement was on high alert Thursday around the US Capitol after authorities said intelligence had uncovered a possible plot by a militia group to storm the iconic building again. The alert came two months after Donald Trump supporter...

China parliament seeks to shake up Hong Kong politics, put 'patriots' in charge - official

A senior Chinese official on Thursday confirmed Beijings intention to overhaul Hong Kongs electoral system to ensure patriots are in charge, potentially the biggest blow to the citys democracy since its handover from British rule in 1997. Z...

Kerala Assembly polls: 4 Congress leaders resign from Wayanad citing negligence of leadership

Ahead of the assembly polls in Kerala, four Congress Party leaders have resigned from the Congress party within the last four days alleging negligence of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC leadership in the state. Former KPCC Member KK ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021