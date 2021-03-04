Karnataka ministers slam Cong for bedlam in assembly

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday slammed Congress for the din during the debate in the Assembly on 'One Nation, One Election', saying their behaviour was reprehensible.

''It is an irony that the Congress party is not ready to participate in the debate on 'One Nation, One Election' in the Assembly.No proposal can move forward in the country without discussion,'' Narayan tweeted.

Referring to Congress MLA B K Sangamesh taking off his shirt inside the assembly, Narayan said it was indeed reprehensible that an elected representative protests beyond all dignity.

''Is it a publicity gimmick or Congress conspiracy to impede an intellectual debate?'' Narayan sought to know.

He alleged that the Congress lowered the dignity of the Speaker by questioning him.

Bommai, who also holds the law and parliamentary affairs portfolio, claimed in a statement that the Congress leaders had agreed to discuss 'One Nation, One Election' on Wednesday and the Congress chief whip had even given the names of their MLAs who would speak on the issue.

However, the party changed its stance and opposed it on Thursday, he added.

Stating that the ''unruly'' behaviour of Congress curtailed the constitutional rights of the MLAs of other political parties, Bommai said the BJP will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.

He claimed the Congress has become ideologically bankrupt and was unfit to work as opposition.

The Karnataka assembly witnessed four adjournments due to the din during the first day of the budget session on Thursday. PTI GMS BN BN

