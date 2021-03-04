Left Menu

Karnataka ministers slam Cong for bedlam in assembly

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:23 IST
Karnataka ministers slam Cong for bedlam in assembly

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday slammed Congress for the din during the debate in the Assembly on 'One Nation, One Election', saying their behaviour was reprehensible.

''It is an irony that the Congress party is not ready to participate in the debate on 'One Nation, One Election' in the Assembly.No proposal can move forward in the country without discussion,'' Narayan tweeted.

Referring to Congress MLA B K Sangamesh taking off his shirt inside the assembly, Narayan said it was indeed reprehensible that an elected representative protests beyond all dignity.

''Is it a publicity gimmick or Congress conspiracy to impede an intellectual debate?'' Narayan sought to know.

He alleged that the Congress lowered the dignity of the Speaker by questioning him.

Bommai, who also holds the law and parliamentary affairs portfolio, claimed in a statement that the Congress leaders had agreed to discuss 'One Nation, One Election' on Wednesday and the Congress chief whip had even given the names of their MLAs who would speak on the issue.

However, the party changed its stance and opposed it on Thursday, he added.

Stating that the ''unruly'' behaviour of Congress curtailed the constitutional rights of the MLAs of other political parties, Bommai said the BJP will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.

He claimed the Congress has become ideologically bankrupt and was unfit to work as opposition.

The Karnataka assembly witnessed four adjournments due to the din during the first day of the budget session on Thursday. PTI GMS BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU, Italy stop AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia

A shipment of a quarter million AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia has been blocked from leaving the European Union in the first use of an export control system instituted by the bloc to make sure big pharma companies would respect...

Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol

Law enforcement was on high alert Thursday around the US Capitol after authorities said intelligence had uncovered a possible plot by a militia group to storm the iconic building again. The alert came two months after Donald Trump supporter...

China parliament seeks to shake up Hong Kong politics, put 'patriots' in charge - official

A senior Chinese official on Thursday confirmed Beijings intention to overhaul Hong Kongs electoral system to ensure patriots are in charge, potentially the biggest blow to the citys democracy since its handover from British rule in 1997. Z...

Kerala Assembly polls: 4 Congress leaders resign from Wayanad citing negligence of leadership

Ahead of the assembly polls in Kerala, four Congress Party leaders have resigned from the Congress party within the last four days alleging negligence of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC leadership in the state. Former KPCC Member KK ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021