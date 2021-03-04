Italy postpones mayoral and regional votes due to COVID-19 - sources

Italy postpones mayoral and regional votes due to COVID-19 - sourcesReuters | Rome | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:32 IST
Italian municipal and regional elections originally planned for late spring will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, two government sources said on Thursday, amid growing signs of a surge in cases due to new variants.
Mayoral elections in many of Italy's major cities - including Rome, Milan, Turin and Naples - will be held between Sept.15 and Oct.15, the sources said, adding that the decision had been approved by the cabinet in a decree.
A regional vote in Calabria, the toe of Italy's boot, will also be postponed, they said.
