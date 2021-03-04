Cong revamps Puducherry unit ahead of polls

Cong revamps Puducherry unit ahead of pollsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:37 IST
Ahead of the assembly polls, the Congress on Thursday revamped its Puducherry unit, appointing various office bearers, executive committee members and district presidents.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi made the new appointments.
The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee now has one president, two working presidents, one senior vice president, seven vice presidents, one treasurer, 20 general secretaries, 34 secretaries, six DCC presidents and 18 executive committee members.
The PCC is headed by A V Subramanian.
Polling in Puducherry will take place in a single phase on April 6.
The counting of votes for Puducherry will take place on May 2 along with that of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
