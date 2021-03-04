All budget proposals to be implemented earnestly: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday told the state assembly that all proposals made in the 2021-22 budget would be implemented earnestly by his government.

He said the government will also focus on increasing resources. Gehlot, who also holds the Finance portfolio, expressed his government's resolve to implement the Budget proposals while replying to the debate on it.

''The form in which we have presented the budget and the announcements which have been made in it are all in the interest of Rajasthan. All the promises made in the budget will be fulfilled," he said.

Refuting the Opposition's allegation on the lack of government commitment to implement the budget proposals, he asserted, "You rest assured. We will implement whatever we have said. We have done this in past and will do it even now.'' He said despite the financial crisis arising out of the Covid pandemic, the state government has done excellent fiscal management.

While presenting the state's first ''paperless'' budget on February 24, Gehlot had said he has not imposed any new tax in the Budget but has given concessions of Rs 910 crore under various heads.

In his reply, Gehlot also accused the Centre of withholding the state's share in central taxes despite Rajasthan having limited resources.

''The central government had cut the state's share in central taxes by Rs 14,000 crore without any reason in 2020-21 and the GST share by Rs 5,500 crore," he alleged.

"Similarly in 2021-22, we have been asked to cut the share of central taxes by Rs 12,000 crore and we do not know what will happen to the GST portion," he said. The chief minister said the state government will simplify the tax process and the tax base will be increased so that an effort can be made to raise more resources.

He also took a dig at the Centre after a BJP MLA while participating in the Budget debate mentioned the word Hitler.

''Tell us, how are we Hitler. Where is Hitler Shahi going on -- in Rajasthan or Delhi? Hitlerism is happening in the country -- CIB, ED, Income Tax, Election Commission. Is there anything left?'' he asked.

Referring to demonetisation, GST and farmers' movement, Gehlot said the situation for the common man is getting bad to worse but no one is taking stock of their plight.

Gehlot also read excerpts from an article in an American newspaper, which raised concern over activists and journalists allegedly being put in jails by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The chief minister also announced some more schemes after the debate on the Budget. Earlier during the discussion on the Budget, the Leader of Opposition, Gulabchand Kataria accused the government of resorting to jugglery in the Budget figures to keep people happy.

