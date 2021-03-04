Left Menu

Congress to hold CEC meeting to finalise candidates for first two phases of Assam, WB polls

The Central Election Committee of the Congress Party will hold its first meeting on March 6 to finalise names of candidates for the initial two phases of the forthcoming West Bengal and Assam Assembly polls, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Election Committee of the Congress Party will hold its first meeting on March 6 to finalise names of candidates for the initial two phases of the forthcoming West Bengal and Assam Assembly polls, said sources. The meeting will start at 11 am on Saturday.

Congress has made an alliance with the Left Front to contest the West Bengal Assembly polls. However, the newly-formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) has also joined the Congress-Left alliance in the poll-bound Bengal. Till now, 92 seats have been finalised for Congress in the alliance. Elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is set to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year.

On the other hand, Assam Assembly elections will be held in three phases. In the first phase, 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls on March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 while 40 assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

