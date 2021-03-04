Left Menu

BJP urges EC to restrain Rahul Gandhi from campaigning in Tamil Nadu citing MCC violation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president L Murugan on Thursday wrote to Election Commission (EC) requesting to restrain Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from campaigning in the state.

BJP Tamil Nadu chief L Murugan (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president L Murugan on Thursday wrote to Election Commission (EC) requesting to restrain Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from campaigning in the state. According to the BJP, Murugan has accused Gandhi of violating the Model Code of Conduct and urged EC to issue a direction to register an FIR against the Congress leader under 124A section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which lays down the punishment for sedition.

"In terms of MCC, the use of educational institutions for political campaign and rallies are strictly prohibited. On March 1, Rahul Gandhi of Indian Nation Congress visited St Joseph Matric Higher Secondary School in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu and undertook a surrogate election campaign in the school premises," the letter read. Rahul Gandhi was recently on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu aggressively campaigning for his party ahead of state assembly polls set to take place on April 6. He interacted with the students at St Joseph Matric Higher Secondary School in Kanyakumari on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

