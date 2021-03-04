Kerala Assembly polls: 4 Congress leaders resign from Wayanad citing negligence of leadership

Ahead of the assembly polls in Kerala, four Congress Party leaders have resigned from the Congress party within the last four days alleging negligence of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership in the state. Former KPCC Member KK Vishwanathan, KPCC Secretary M S Vishwanathan, District Congress Committee General Secretary P K Anil Kumar and Mahila Congress leader Sujaya Venugopal have resigned from the party, informed sources.

KK Vishwanathan alleged that the party is being led by only a 'three men team' in Wayanad. M S Vishwanathan said that he is resigning from the party as he believes that the Congress leadership in the Wayanad district has failed. P K Anil Kumar has joined Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). As of now, KPCC has appointed senior leaders including K Sudhakaran MP to settle the issue. K Sudhakaran will discuss with the leaders who have resigned.

Sources told ANI that many leaders are unhappy with the ongoing candidate selection discussions. The resignation of four leaders from Wayanad where Rahul Gandhi holds parliament constituency has put the Congress leadership in trouble. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6.

The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly. For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

