PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 00:55 IST
MCD bypolls: Cong sees revival sign in Chauhan Bangar win despite losing deposits in 4 wards

The Congress winning the Chauhan Bangar ward in the municipal corporation (MCD) bypoll by a huge margin has kindled hope among its supporters about the party's revival in the 2022 civic body polls, but its candidates losing deposits in four other wards has raised doubts about a resurgence.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday swept the municipal bypolls in Delhi winning four of the five seats while the Congress bagged one and the BJP drew a blank. The results were termed a sign of revival of the party by the Congress, while the BJP alleged ''max fixing'' between its rivals.

The bypolls for the five wards were held on February 28.

Congress' Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad defeated AAP candidate and ex-MLA Mohammad Ishraq Khan in the minority community dominated Chauhan Bangar ward by 10,642 votes.

However, in the other four wards none of Congress candidates got the mandatory one-sixth of the total valid votes polled to save their deposits.

Encouraged by the victory in Chauhan Bangar, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar on Wednesday said it was a message of a revival of the party.

''Won the hearts, will win Delhi. Congress victory in Chauhan Bangar reflects the growing faith of people in Congress. This victory is a message of the revival of Congress in Delhi,'' Kumar had tweeted after announcement of bypoll results.

Many other Congress leaders too believe that the bypoll results were a good sign for the party in Delhi.

''The MCD bye-election results in the five wards strongly pit Congress for the final battle in the MCD elections in 2022,'' Kumar had said.

He claimed Congress' vote share in MCD bypolls gone up.

Going by ward-wise vote share in the 2020 Assembly election, for the Congress it rose from six per cent to 22 per cent, while the BJP suffered a 10 per cent reduction in its vote percentage and AAP's votes declined by 5.5 per cent, Kumar said. In Trilokpuri, Congress candidate Bal Kishan obtained 3,028 votes of 25,710 valid votes polled. The party's Kalyanpuri candidate Dharampal Maurya got just 2,673 of total 25,287 valid votes polled, while in Rohini C ward, Memwati Barwala could get only 2,587 of 30,817 votes.

Among the Congress candidates, the least 2,416 votes were obtained by Mamta from Shalimar Bagh North ward where the total number of valid votes was 19,426.

Mohammad Nazir of the BJP was the only other candidate to lose his deposit in the bypolls. He contested from Chauhan Bangar ward.

According to the State Election Commission figures, the AAP polled the highest 46.10 per cent votes in the bypolls followed by 27.29 by the BJP and 21.84 per cent by the Congress.

