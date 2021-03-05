Left Menu

Italy postpones mayoral and regional votes due to COVID-19

Italian municipal and regional elections originally planned for late spring will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Thursday, amid signs of a surge in cases due to new variants. Mayoral elections in many of Italy's major cities - including Rome, Milan, Turin and Naples - will now be held between Sept.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 05-03-2021 01:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 01:22 IST
Italy postpones mayoral and regional votes due to COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italian municipal and regional elections originally planned for late spring will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Thursday, amid signs of a surge in cases due to new variants.

Mayoral elections in many of Italy's major cities - including Rome, Milan, Turin and Naples - will now be held between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15, according to a decree approved by the cabinet. They were previously due to be held between April 15 and June 15.

A regional vote in Calabria, the toe of Italy's boot, will also be postponed. Local ballots are crucial in Italy as they often influence national politics, with party leaders drawing much of their clout from their control of cities and powerful regions.

Most parties from across the political spectrum back a government of national unity led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, meaning local administrations are one of the few areas where individual parties can apply their own policies. Politicians were already gearing up for the mayoral elections, but health officials have warned that the nation could be hit by a third wave of infections in the coming weeks.

Coronavirus cases have risen some 25% in the first four days of this week by comparison with the same period last week. The government on Tuesday ordered the closure of all schools in areas hardest hit by COVID-19 and extended curbs already in place on businesses and movement until after Easter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden deputy budget nominee Young praised by Republicans, White House keeps door open

Shalanda Young, a top contender to become President Joe Bidens budget director after the White House withdrew its nomination of Neera Tanden, won praise from Republican lawmakers on Thursday for her ability to work across the political aisl...

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars BTS named IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year; Square to pay $297 million for majority stake in rapper Jay Z's Tidal and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.K-pop stars BTS named IFPI Global Recording Artist of the YearK-pop sensation BTS, whose catchy, upbeat songs have won legions of fans around the world, have scooped the 2020 Globa...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down around 10 from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields. T...

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket prototype nails landing; Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.South African scientists find antibodies from variant may offer cross-protectionResearch by South African scientists suggests that antibodies triggered by exposure to the countrys domina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021